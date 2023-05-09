Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $6.77 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and $21.31 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00007159 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00024853 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018504 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,697.46 or 1.00031839 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.04010676 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $11,192,577.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

