Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Raises Dividend to $1.10 Per Share

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.1039 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$112.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. is an oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. It focuses on its program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded by Michael L. Rose on July 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

