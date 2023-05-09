Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.72

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.72 and last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 307761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Trinseo Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $519.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Trinseo Cuts Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.38). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Trinseo PLC will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently -3.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Trinseo by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Trinseo by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

