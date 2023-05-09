U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%.

U.S. Energy has a payout ratio of 150.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy Price Performance

USEG stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy

USEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USEG. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Energy

(Get Rating)

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.