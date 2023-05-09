UBS Group AG Sells 294,251 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,871,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,251 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.21% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $355,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $51.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.99.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.