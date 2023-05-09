UBS Group Cuts Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $70.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $72.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.44. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $104.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

