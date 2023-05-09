Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Receives GBX 4,147.27 Average PT from Analysts

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,147.27 ($52.33).

Several research firms have commented on ULVR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($44.16) target price on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($49.21) target price on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Unilever from GBX 3,900 ($49.21) to GBX 3,800 ($47.95) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($54.26) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,120 ($64.61) target price on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Down 0.4 %

LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,382.50 ($55.30) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,666.29, a PEG ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,249.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.75. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,407.50 ($43.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,483.25 ($56.57).

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Unilever

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 37.83 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 5,681.82%.

In related news, insider Nelson Peltz sold 1,661,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,260 ($53.75), for a total transaction of £70,765,117.80 ($89,293,524.04). Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.