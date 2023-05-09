Uniswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.87 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and approximately $37.94 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $4.97 or 0.00017938 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.04 or 0.00289071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012872 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000930 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000662 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003580 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

