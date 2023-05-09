Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Valneva stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.60. Valneva has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $33.76.
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 88.47% and a negative net margin of 38.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Valneva will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
