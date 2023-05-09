Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,704,000 after purchasing an additional 226,711 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 836,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 490,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 79,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,164. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $55.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

