Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,263,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,605 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.27% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $136,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.27. 985,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,856. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.76. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.