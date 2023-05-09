Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 810.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after acquiring an additional 523,240 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIS opened at $188.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $197.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.09.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

