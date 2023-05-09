Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Lifted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 378,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,531,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 433,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,611,000 after buying an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,296.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after buying an additional 212,603 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 122,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

