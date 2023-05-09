Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.3% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $377.59. The company had a trading volume of 835,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,586. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $396.89. The company has a market capitalization of $286.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $371.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.55.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

