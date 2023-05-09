Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Wendy E. Lane Acquires 1,037 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $431,517.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.6 %

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,933. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.39 and its 200 day moving average is $182.04. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $212.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.