Veritex Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Veritex has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years. Veritex has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Veritex to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. Veritex has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $879.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VBTX shares. TheStreet cut Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $25,148.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,098.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $25,148.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,098.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Sughrue purchased 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.36 per share, with a total value of $99,918.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,849.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,172 shares of company stock valued at $320,195. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Veritex by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 199,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 31,051 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

