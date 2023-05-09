Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden Sells 1,125 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $392,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,350,063. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $344.83. The company had a trading volume of 870,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,641. The firm has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.21. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $233.01 and a 1 year high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,764 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 238 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 1,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,863 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

