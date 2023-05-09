Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.34 and last traded at $17.34. 261,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 704,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

VERV has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

