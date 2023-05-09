Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCZ)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE NCZ opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,226,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,811,000 after buying an additional 148,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 755,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 92,149 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 550,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2,606.8% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 442,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 425,899 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares during the period.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

