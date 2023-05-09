VNET Group Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

VNET Group reissued their maintains rating on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PLNT. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Planet Fitness stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, reaching $70.26. 1,260,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,261. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $85.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.84.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.11%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 801.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after buying an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $919,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

