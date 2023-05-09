Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.64 on May 30th

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.6392 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Volkswagen Price Performance

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $23.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.40.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

