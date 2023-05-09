VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Stock Price Up 16.1%

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Rating) rose 16.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 262,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 260% from the average daily volume of 72,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

VR Resources Stock Up 22.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.35.

VR Resources Company Profile

VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in the Bonita property that consists of 83 claims in two main blocks covering an area of approximately 686 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Big Ten project, which consists of 117 claims covering an area of approximately 2,417 acres in Nye County, Nevada; and the Ranoke property consisting of 360 claims in one contiguous block covering 7,400 hectares in northern Ontario.

