Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.92 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $83.86 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $3.05 or 0.00011026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00025011 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018545 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,661.25 or 1.00015932 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.05471341 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $4,386,302.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

