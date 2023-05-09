Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.77 and last traded at $25.90. 733,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,381,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.45.

Warner Music Group Stock Down 11.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 244.53% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 379,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,138,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $964,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 349,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 379,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,138,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,703,000 after acquiring an additional 58,655 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,664,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,688,000 after buying an additional 57,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after buying an additional 323,128 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,362,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,402,000 after buying an additional 235,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at $81,814,000. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

