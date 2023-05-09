Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.37. 841,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,708,083. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.20 and a 200-day moving average of $306.26. The stock has a market cap of $292.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

