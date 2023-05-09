Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BLK traded down $5.04 on Tuesday, reaching $638.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,704. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $661.76 and a 200-day moving average of $695.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,024 shares of company stock worth $27,820,244. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.