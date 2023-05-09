Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,416,750. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.02. 1,725,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,510,414. The company has a market cap of $363.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

