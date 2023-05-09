WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 2,000 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 137.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $108.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.16 and a 200 day moving average of $116.47. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.49% and a return on equity of 62.26%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

