WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 1,090 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

SLF stock opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.11. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 13.70%. Equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.541 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.