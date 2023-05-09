WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 3,000 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average is $35.29.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

