WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $41,938,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,045,000 after buying an additional 238,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,593,000 after buying an additional 160,435 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE AWK opened at $147.47 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.80 and a 200-day moving average of $148.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

