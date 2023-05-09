Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SK Growth Opportunities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in SK Growth Opportunities in the third quarter valued at $483,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SK Growth Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth $2,981,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,988,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SK Growth Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of SKGR opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

About SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. SK Growth Opportunities Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Auxo Capital Managers LLC.

