Wealthspring Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,000 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Forbion European Acquisition were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000.

Forbion European Acquisition Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBNU opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. Forbion European Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40.

Forbion European Acquisition Profile

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

