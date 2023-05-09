Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $167,000 Stock Position in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW)

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Elliott Opportunity II were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II during the 3rd quarter worth $2,264,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II by 1,482.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 354,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 331,925 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 53,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

EOCW opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

