Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $222,000 Stake in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its stake in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRU – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,200 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in SK Growth Opportunities were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SK Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000.

SK Growth Opportunities Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKGRU opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

SK Growth Opportunities Profile

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. SK Growth Opportunities Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Auxo Capital Managers LLC.

