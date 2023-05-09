Wealthspring Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $5,532,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $3,319,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $2,438,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 31.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 878,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 212,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 14.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 999,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the period.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

About Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

