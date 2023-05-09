Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(2.20)-$(1.90) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($1.24). The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40-2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion. Western Digital also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to -$2.20–$1.90 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of WDC opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 112,715 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,962 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $638,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 375,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,357 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Western Digital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,265 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

