Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(2.20)-$(1.90) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($1.24). The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40-2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion. Western Digital also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to -$2.20–$1.90 EPS.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.67.
Shares of WDC opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.62.
Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.
