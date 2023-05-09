WhiteCoin Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $29.96 million and $702,203.41 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.27 or 0.00285472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012598 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017951 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000928 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000673 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003560 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

