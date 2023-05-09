WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 377,177 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 207,277 shares.The stock last traded at $40.31 and had previously closed at $40.62.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHDG. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 313,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,478,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $1,328,000.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

