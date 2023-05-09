Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $79,105.10

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for about $0.0434 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $77.86 million and approximately $79,105.10 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,082,093,054 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,253,712 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,082,027,063 with 1,792,187,764 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.04664106 USD and is down -10.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $157,676.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

