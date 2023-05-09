Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $177,627.67

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for $0.0536 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a market cap of $1.68 billion and approximately $177,627.67 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,341,221,372 tokens. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,300,103,547.361084 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05389016 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $245,771.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

