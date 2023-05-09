XPO (NYSE:XPO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of XPO (NYSE:XPOGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut XPO from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on XPO from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on XPO from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.04.

XPO stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.16. XPO has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.01.

XPO (NYSE:XPOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. XPO’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of XPO by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,745,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of XPO by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,399,000 after acquiring an additional 687,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

