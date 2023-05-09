XPO (NYSE:XPO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 58.com

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “upgrade” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at 58.com in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on XPO from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.27. 2,780,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,176. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.08. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in XPO by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in XPO in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of XPO by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

