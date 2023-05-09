YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 1,304.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.48. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. YETI had a return on equity of 38.14% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $486.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

