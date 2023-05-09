Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.02-$6.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Ziff Davis also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.02-6.54 EPS.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.80.
NASDAQ:ZD traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.97. The stock had a trading volume of 651,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,520. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $94.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.
Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.
