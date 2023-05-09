Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.02-$6.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Ziff Davis also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.02-6.54 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Ziff Davis Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ZD traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.97. The stock had a trading volume of 651,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,520. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $94.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.54 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

