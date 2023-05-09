Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.02-6.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.350-1.408 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. Ziff Davis also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.02-$6.54 EPS.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.97. 651,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,520. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average of $80.75. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.22). Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.