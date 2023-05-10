1-800-FLOWERS.COM Reaffirms “Initiates” Rating for Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued their initiates rating on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

MCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $308.27.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.02. The stock had a trading volume of 514,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,750. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.38 and a 200 day moving average of $295.43. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The company has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total value of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,974,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Moody’s by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,385,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,068,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,873,000 after purchasing an additional 85,268 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.