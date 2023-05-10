13,427 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,427 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Adobe by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after acquiring an additional 733,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 39.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 437,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 143.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 737,069 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after buying an additional 434,644 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,373,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $451.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $362.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.54. The firm has a market cap of $157.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

