1,465 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Alpha Family Trust

Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 4,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

UPS opened at $173.39 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.27. The company has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

