1peco Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $26.19 Million (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, 1peco has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One 1peco token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1peco has a total market cap of $26.19 million and $1,284.77 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1peco Profile

1peco was first traded on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

